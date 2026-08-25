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Taxi driver gunned down on N2 in Western Cape

  • [FILE] Barrier tape and gun cartridges.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @SAPoliceService
SABC News

A taxi driver has been gunned down on the N-2 highway near Gugulethu in the Western Cape while trying to flee from his attackers earlier Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says the deceased’s attackers chased him from an informal settlement in Gugulethu and caught up with him on the highway.

She says the assailants managed to evade arrest.

“According to reports, the deceased, who was identified as a 27-year-old taxi driver, was chased by two unknown suspects from Kanana Informal Settlement. He sustained gunshot wounds on his head and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is believed to be taxi-violence related. Police are following all available leads, and no arrest has been effected at this stage.”

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