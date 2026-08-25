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Suspects in Zolani Tete murder case to remain in custody

  • Zolani Tete, a former two time world boxing champion
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC

The four suspects linked to the murder of boxing champion Zolani “Last born” Tete have appeared in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape for their second court appearance.

The 22-year-old suspect and another accused will remain in custody until their formal bail application on 1 September.

The 22-year-old’s legal team maintains that he should be granted bail due to the seriousness of his medical condition or alternatively be transferred to a hospital facility capable of meeting his medical needs.

The State has opposed the request, arguing that correctional facilities have the capacity to accommodate his medical needs.

Meanwhile, two other suspects linked to Tete’s murder have abandoned their bail applications.

They are expected back in court on 13 October 2026.

Zolani Tete murder suspects back in court – Abongile Jantjies shares more:

 

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