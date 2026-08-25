State opposes Mogotsi’s bail bid, citing alleged escape plan

The state, opposing Brown Mogotsi’s fourth bail application, has made startling claims that the self-proclaimed political fixer planned to escape from the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court cells during his court appearance on August 20.

Mogotsi’s legal team was submitting a fresh bail bid, arguing it was based on new facts, including two new addresses. He is facing charges of defeating the ends of justice for allegedly faking his attempted assassination; he reportedly shot at his own car in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in November 2025.

In a startling revelation, the state opposing Brown Mogotsi’s latest bail bid claims that he had been planning an escape from the court cells during his appearance on August 20. This is detailed in the affidavit of the investigating officer, who stated that Mogotsi intended to use a Correctional Services uniform as a disguise and then make a run for it.

Businessman Brown Mogotsi back in court | 25 August 2026

The defense was visibly caught by surprise, leading to a postponement of the matter to September 1 for a report from Correctional Services regarding this alleged attempted escape.

Earlier, the defense argued that the new addresses Mogotsi has now provided give the court assurance that he will attend his trial.

However, the state contends that those addresses are also questionable, one reason being that Mogotsi has never mentioned them before.

Mogotsi will now have to wait another week to find out if he will be successful in his bail bid this time around.