ANC confirms second fatal shooting in two nights in Knysna

The African National Congress (ANC) in Knysna, Western Cape, has confirmed that two of its members were shot dead by a lone gunman on Thursday night.

The killings come almost 24 hours after Ward 8 councillor and former mayor Aubrey Tsengwa was also shot dead on Wednesday night.

It is believed the latest incident happened at the home of one of the deceased, near Concordia, where Tsengwa was shot and killed in his car while travelling home.

Three other people were with Tsengwa when he was killed. One of the passengers was wounded and hospitalised.