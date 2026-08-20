US hits Hezbollah with fresh sanctions

The United States on Thursday issued fresh sanctions targeting Lebanon’s Hezbollah, including re-designating it over actions on behalf of the Iranian government, according to a statement seen by Reuters.

The Treasury Department redesignated the group “for service to the Iranian regime under the command of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force,” according to the statement.

A US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the redesignation was intended to show that Hezbollah is acting on behalf of the Iranian government, specifically Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force.

Hezbollah was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation in 1997 and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2001.

Hezbollah is both a political party and an armed group in Lebanon.

Sanctions seek to disrupt funding networks and isolate targets by imposing asset freezes, banning banks from dealing with named entities and prohibiting the flow of goods, services and material support.

The US official said Thursday’s move was not part of new actions the US has vowed it will take against Iran.

President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday of economic consequences against any country that provided “any type of lifeline to Iran” as the United States looks to resolve a war it began alongside Israel nearly six months ago.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier on Thursday that he would hold a press conference on Monday about “the toughest sanctions in history” that Washington plans to impose on Iran.

The US sanctions on Thursday also designated 10 people whom it accused of smuggling cash for Hezbollah, targeting a Turkish businessman who Washington said manages a network of couriers moving money between countries in the region and Hezbollah’s base in Lebanon.

The businessman uses Turkey-based exchange houses as fronts and provided front companies and bank accounts for money transfers connected with the Quds Force, according to the statement.

Several couriers were targeted in the action.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards founded Hezbollah in 1982 during Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war, part of Tehran’s effort to export its ‌1979 Islamic Revolution and fight Israeli forces that had invaded Lebanon in 1982.

Hezbollah runs its own social services, including schools and hospitals, and has solid backing among Lebanon’s Shi’ite Muslims.