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Three suspects shot dead in Vereeniging police shootout

  • Three firearms were recovered at the scene.
  • Image Credits :
  • SA Police
Sashin Naidoo

Three suspects were fatally wounded following a shootout with police in Vereeniging, in the Vaal.

The shootout between the suspects and police followed a robbery at a residential property, where the suspects allegedly followed the victim to his home before robbing him of an undisclosed amount of cash.

Three firearms were also recovered at the scene.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says, “Members of the Tactical Response Team later spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The occupants reportedly opened fire at the police, who retaliated and called for backup. The Gauteng Traffic Airwing, CAP Security and Tracker Connect security teams responded to assist the police.”

Nevhuhulwi adds, “All three suspects in the vehicle were fatally wounded and declared dead at the scene. Police recovered three firearms, two of which had their serial numbers filed off, as well as the money suspected to have been stolen during the robbery. A set of false registration number plates was also recovered. The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing for further investigations.”

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