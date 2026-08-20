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Scharnick arrested for intimidating journalist at Madlanga Commission

  • Image Credits :
  • Canny Maphanga
Sibahle Motha

Stuart James Scharnick, a businessman and associate of suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, has been arrested after a journalist covering the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry laid intimidation charges against him.

Scharnick allegedly confronted the journalist at the Commission’s hearings after the journalist recorded him during a tea break.

Sowetan journalist Herman Moloi tells SABC News that Scharnick confronted him during the tea adjournment at the Commission, while he was recording a video of him and allegedly threatened him, prompting Moloi to open an intimidation case.

“And then he said even yesterday: ‘You took videos of me and posted on social media’. And I’m like yesterday I didn’t take any video of you and can you please show me that video you say I took yesterday and then he’s like: ‘I don’t have my phone with me now’. And his tone was very threatening because he was even pointing fingers at me, telling me that if I want to talk like that I must come outside so we don’t know what would have happened outside but his tone was very threatening that’s why I decided to open a criminal case.”

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