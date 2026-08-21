OPINION | GBV prevention demands a collective investment

By Virginia Francis

South Africa has built one of the continent’s strongest GBV response systems. The next step needs to be prevention, with business firmly and deliberately taking a defining role.

Statistics from the Human Sciences Research Council show the extent of South Africa’s gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) crisis. One in three South African women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime. One in four have experienced emotional abuse, and more than half have experienced controlling behaviour. Over the past decade, South Africa has intensified its policy and societal response to GBVF through initiatives and programmes that have undoubtedly saved countless lives. These include the tireless work of civil society, the establishment of the first dedicated rape management centres called Thuthuzela Care Centres (TCCs) and more recently, the National Strategic Plan on GBVF.

The first Thuthuzela Care Centres were developed over two decades ago, following research into the experiences of sexual assault survivors and the challenges they faced when navigating the healthcare and criminal justice systems. This model was designed as a one-stop centre, bringing together health services, police, social development and justice services so survivors could access coordinated support rather than having to navigate these systems separately. The centres were established through partnerships involving government and external funders and are highlighted as a strong example of multi-sector collaboration, including joint public–private and donor investments in addressing GBV.

This collaboration is essential and effective, but the question remains: If we have improved our criminal justice response, why are we still seeing such high levels of violence? A key reason is that we have invested significantly in reactive systems and far less in preventing violence from happening in the first place.

The progress that government, donors, business and civil society have made in our response is laudable but has not shifted the societal structures that underpin GBVF. What is needed now is a similar, collaborative model that tackles prevention at a societal level. Prevention must address the broader social conditions and mindsets that contribute to GBVF rather than focusing only on incidents after they occur.

GBVF and corporate culture

Employing millions of people means that businesses have the capacity to influence families, workplaces and communities. There is immense potential to use this influence and existing programmes to drive the shift in cultural and social norms. This is difficult work, but it is not impossible. This can include employee wellbeing initiatives such as mental health support for women, access to GBVF hotlines, engaging men on healthy relationships, encouraging positive, engaged fatherhood and in so doing, using the corporate environment to change the lived experiences of children and families otherwise exposed to violence. If we hope to break intergenerational cycles of violence, children need positive home environments. Importantly, this should also include a commitment to providing access to economic opportunities for women.

Creating Corporate Social Investment programmes with a GBVF prevention lens

Tackling GBVF through CSI means a deliberate decision to invest in well-established social impact programmes that make a difference. This does not always necessarily mean beginning new programmes or deploying additional funding. There is significant opportunity to build prevention into existing investments and initiatives. This might mean extending programmes targeting sectors like education, youth development or healthcare, to dismantle structures of violence more broadly through a careful consideration of addressing GBV within these existing programmes.

Investing in more practical initiatives can also make a meaningful difference. This could take the form of improving lighting in high-risk areas to providing transport for women travelling early in the morning or late at night, and supporting community patrols or programmes that help create safer environments.

What effective prevention looks like in practice

GBVF is a complex issue, and more of our clients are looking to move from investing in response to prevention. The question we’re seeing from corporates now is ‘Where will our investments make the greatest impact?’ At Tshikululu, we are exploring evidence-based approaches that have been proven to create meaningful, lasting change.

One such programme is based on a combination of social behaviour change and economic empowerment. Stepping Stones is an evidence-based, participatory training programme designed to prevent HIV and reduce GBVF by dismantling social norms and power dynamics and improving communication. It addresses gender, sexuality, violence and relationship skills, recognising that entrenched behaviours are often rooted in familial and community relationships. The programme brings couples together to learn healthy communication, ultimately building healthier relationships and reducing violence. Women who participate also receive practical skills to identify and pursue income-generating opportunities to improve their socio-economic circumstances.

The programme is a great example of a holistic approach to prevention and its long-term benefits. It not only reduces violence in families and communities but also ensures meaningful economic participation for women, leading to a stronger economy.

Investing in GBVF prevention in the long term

This approach will not deliver results overnight. Changing behaviours, relationships and social norms takes years, but its impact can be far-reaching and generational.

This requires looking beyond traditional measures of success. Knowing how much was invested or how many people participated in a programme is important. However, the true measure of success should be whether attitudes, behaviours and social norms are changing. A Theory of Change approach helps funders and implementation partners connect programme activities to these longer-term outcomes. It creates a framework for learning what works, adapting where necessary and making better-informed decisions about implementation at scale.

If we are serious about changing South Africa’s GBVF crisis, it’s important that we invest in supporting survivors today. We also need to consider an approach that sees GBVF prevention as equally important. We all need to put our hands to the plough. Prevention requires a whole-of-society approach, and reaching every corner of South Africa will take every part of government, civil society and business. Let’s invest in a violence-free South Africa together.

Virginia Francis is a Gender Based Violence Lead at Tshikululu Social Investments. She is a development specialist with over 20 years of experience in strategic management, funder partnerships, and scaling programmes across government, NGO, and donor roles like USAID and Tshikululu. She brings deep expertise in programmatic oversight, compliance, and gender-based violence (GBV) initiatives, notably supporting the expansion of South Africa’s Thuthuzela Care Centres.