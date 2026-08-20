Brown Mogotsi to launch fourth bail bid on August 25

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi will bring a 4th bail application before court on August 25, after being denied bail previously, including by the Johannesburg High Court.

He was arrested shortly after testifying at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria.

Mogotsi is facing charges of defeating the ends of justice, perjury and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with an allegedly staged assassination attempt in Vosloorus in November 2025.

Mogotsi wants another bite at the cherry, and will for the fourth time be asking the court to release him on bail.

SABC News understands that Mogotsi will be basing this fresh bid on new facts which pertain to a new address which he will be listing.

Mogotsi’s first bail application was denied over what the court said were inconsistencies in his address. He then brought a fresh application on what his lawyers said was based on new facts, that too was denied.

He then approached the Johannesburg High Court where his bid failed again.

This latest move will see a delay in what was meant to be the setting down of a date for the start of the trial.

During the last appearance, this court ordered that the names and addresses of witnesses in the case not be disclosed, for security reasons.

This comes after the defence complained that it had not been provided with all the witness statements, with some names and addresses redacted. The defence argued that this would prejudice Mogotsi in preparing for his trial.

It now remains to be seen if Mogotsi would have any luck on his side in the fourth bail bid.