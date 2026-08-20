Four killed by express train in Japan

Four men were struck and killed by an express train while carrying out maintenance work at a station in Japan on Thursday.

The Spacia X train operated by the Tobu railway company hit the men while they were clearing weeds from the tracks at Shin-Kanuma station in Tochigi prefecture, north of Tokyo, shortly after 10.30 a.m. (01.30 a.m. GMT), local media reported.

Japan’s national broadcaster NHK said the train was carrying around 50 passengers from Tobu Nikko station, a popular tourist destination, to Tokyo when the accident occurred.

One passenger on board told NHK there was an unusual sound before the train made an emergency stop.