Former Knysna mayor Aubrey Tsengwa shot and killed

Knysna’s former mayor, Aubrey Tsengwa, has been shot and killed by an unknown gunman.

Police say they have registered murder and attempted murder cases for investigation following a shooting incident last night.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says an adult male was shot and fatally wounded and three others wounded in Concordia.

Twigg says they were on their way home when they were approached by a unknown suspect who opened fire on them before fleeing the scene.

The driver – Tsengwa – was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel while the other victims were transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Twigg says the motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation.

ANC

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Victor Molosi Region at Knysna, says it is shocked and angered by the tragic passing of its ward 8 Councilor.

Tsengwa was the fomer Mayor of Knysna and former Regional Chairperson.

In a statement, the party asked for a swift investigation and arrest of those involved.