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Brown Mogotsi due back in court as legal proceedings continue

North West businessmen Brown Mogotsi appears before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 25 May 2026.
  • Brown Mogotsi appears in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court
  • Image Credits :
  • Patricia Visagie
Horisani Sithole

The case against self-proclaimed political fixer Brown Mogotsi is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The North West businessman was arrested following his appearance at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He faces multiple charges, including perjury, defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm. This follows allegations that he staged his own assassination attempt in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

In the last court sitting, the court ordered that the names and addresses of witnesses in the case against Mogotsi not be disclosed, citing security concerns.

Mogotsi has been in custody since his arrest after his attempts to secure bail were dismissed.

The defence is expected to consult with Mogotsi on video footage and witness statements obtained from the State.

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