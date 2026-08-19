Bellville shops looted during anti-illegal immigration protest

Western Cape police say several shops in the Bellville CBD in Cape Town have been looted and damaged during a protest organised by anti-illegal immigration movements on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says the Public Order Police has been deployed to monitor the situation.

“Public Order Police have been deployed in Bellville following protest action by Members of March and March and Operation Dudula. During the demonstration, several shops were looted and police registered a case of public violence. No arrests have yet been made at this stage. Police are monitoring the situation.”

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