Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Bellville shops looted during anti-illegal immigration protest

  • Picture of cracked glass.
  • Image Credits :
  • Pixabay
SABC News

Western Cape police say several shops in the Bellville CBD in Cape Town have been looted and damaged during a protest organised by anti-illegal immigration movements on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says the Public Order Police has been deployed to monitor the situation.

“Public Order Police have been deployed in Bellville following protest action by Members of March and March and Operation Dudula. During the demonstration, several shops were looted and police registered a case of public violence. No arrests have yet been made at this stage. Police are monitoring the situation.”

Related video:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News