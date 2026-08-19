Fannie Nkosi to return to court on September 15

The two cases against suspended police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, that have been consolidated, have been postponed to September 15 in the Regional Court in Pretoria, for the disclosure of dockets.

The matter was transferred to the Regional Court after the NPA secured a centralisation certificate to merge Nkosi’s two cases.

In the first case, Nkosi is charged with defeating the ends of justice, after he allegedly pretended to be a high ranking police officer from Pretoria and allegedly interfered with evidence at the Thohoyandou Police Station in Limpopo in 2022.

In the second matter, Nkosi faces multiple charges, which include, theft, fraud and defeating the ends of justice after a police task team raided his Pretoria North property and allegedly found him in possession of illegal ammunition, firearms, official Police dockets and a large sum of money on his property.

Nkosi, who has been behind bars since his arrest in April this year, will remain in custody until his next court appearance next month.

The state believes it has a watertight case against Nkosi and only the dockets need to be fully disclosed.

Nkosi, who was attached to the police’s Organised Crime Unit, was suspended in March.

Fannie Nkosi back in court: