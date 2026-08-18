Association wants death of 500 cattle in FS declared a disaster

The African Farmers’ Association of South Africa (AFASA) are calling on government to declare the cattle deaths in the Fezile Dabi District Municipality, Free State, a disaster.

This after more than 500 cattle died during last week’s inclement weather conditions that were accompanied by heavy rains and snowfall.

AFASA’s head of Land Reform Committee, Piet Mothepu has described the incident as a tragedy that requires government’s immediate intervention.

Mothepu was speaking at their three-day programme aimed at offering temporary relief to affected farmers in Heilbron.

He added that they will be helping the affected farmers with supplements in efforts to curb future occurrences of cattle deaths.