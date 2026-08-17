Learner gives birth in pit toilet at school in Bizana, Eastern Cape

A learner has given birth in a pit toilet at a school in Bizana in the Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that the newborn was heard crying from the bottom of the pit toilet where teachers struggled to retrieve the baby.

The provincial Education Department has confirmed the incident.

The department’s spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima says both the learner and baby have been admitted to hospital.

“As a department we are aware of this incident where a learner gave birth to the school in one of the ablution facilities. We can only thank the educators who have sprung and help the learner to an extent that the child is healthy at the hospital and all the reports that we have got from the hospital are pointing to the fact that the support that was given saved the child and we are grateful for those who went beyond their call of duty to ensure that such a life is saved.”