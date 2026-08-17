Motsoaledi leads asbestos screening programme in Limpopo

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has led the asbestos screening programme at Mafefe outside Burgersfort in Limpopo.

The screening comes after a recent death related to asbestosis in the area.

The area was home to asbestos mines which have not been fully rehabilitated.

Motsoaledi says efforts to rehabilitate affected areas will commence soon.

Motsaeledi says the ultra-portable digital X-ray machines will make it possible for health workers to take screening services directly to remote communities.