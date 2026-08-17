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Retailer SPAR’s chairman and deputy chair resign

  • Customers walk beneath a company logo for the South African supermarket chain SPAR Group as they arrive at a supermarket in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 7, 2022.
  • Image Credits :
  • spar
Reuters

South African retailer SPAR Group said on Monday that its chairman, Mike Bosman ​and deputy chair Shirley Zinn had resigned from ‌the board with immediate effect, prompting the appointment of insider Lwazi Koyana as interim chair while a permanent successor ​is sought.

Bosman stepped down as independent non-executive ​director and chairman effective August 17, while ⁠Zinn resigned as independent non-executive director and deputy ​chair on the same date, the company said in ​a statement.

SPAR said both directors retained the board’s full support but had separately concluded that resigning was in the company’s ​best interests given the context of challenges recently ​experienced by the board and the group.

SPAR ‌shares ⁠were down 5.68% to R42.71.

SPAR is continuing efforts to recover from a turbulent period marked by management changes, rising debt, and operational difficulties in ​parts of its ​business.

Bosman was ⁠appointed chairman in December 2022 during a period marked by governance issues. Following ​the retirement of SPAR’s former chief ​executive ⁠in January 2023, he also served as executive chairman until October that year, helping to provide leadership continuity.

The ⁠retailer ​credited Bosman with helping strengthen ​governance, risk and control processes, simplifying the group’s portfolio and restoring ​operational continuity.

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