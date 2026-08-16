South Africa suffer 3-1 defeat to spain in Hockey World Cup opener

The South African men’s national hockey team opened their 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Spain in Pool C on Sunday afternoon in Belgium.
The opening half was challenging for South Africa, with Spain scoring twice in quick succession.
However, South Africa managed to recover in the second half, showcasing a strong performance.
While the final scoreline favoured the European side, a spirited second-half resurgence from the South Africans provided a solid foundation to build upon for the remainder of the tournament.
🄵🄸🄷 🄷🄾🄲🄺🄴🅈 🅆🄾🅁🄻🄳 🄲🅄🄿
A Spirited performance from the SA Hockey men fell short against Spain as the Europeans win the opening Pool C game 3-1 on Sunday. #MoreThanHockey pic.twitter.com/t8O126OApm
— SA Hockey (@SA_Hockey) August 16, 2026