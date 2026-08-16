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South Africa suffer 3-1 defeat to spain in Hockey World Cup opener

  • [File Image]: SA Hockey team players during the match against France
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @SA_Hockey
SABC News

The South African men’s national hockey team opened their 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Spain in Pool C on Sunday afternoon in Belgium.

The opening half was challenging for South Africa, with Spain scoring twice in quick succession.

However, South Africa managed to recover in the second half, showcasing a strong performance.

While the final scoreline favoured the European side, a spirited second-half resurgence from the South Africans provided a solid foundation to build upon for the remainder of the tournament.

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