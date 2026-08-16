AMCU President says democratic government has failed working class

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) President Joseph Mathunjwa says the democratic government has failed the working class. Mathunjwa was addressing the 14th Marikana massacre commemorative event in the North West.

Thirty-four striking mineworkers were shot dead by the police on this day in Marikana. He has also expressed concern that no one has been held accountable for the massacre.

This year’s Marikana massacre commemoration was marred by several challenges. The start of the program was delayed by some hours, and the stage was also declared unsafe.

This forced AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa to deliver his speech near the infamous Koppie, where union members and supporters were gathered.

WATCH | As the country commemorates the 14th anniversary of the Marikana massacre, trade union AMCU says although wages for workers in the mining sector have improved, their living conditions still leave much to be desired. SABC News reporter Thabiso Moss has more. pic.twitter.com/0CwZKAE9xy — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 16, 2026

Addressing the event, Mathunjwa did not mince his words, describing South Africa’s democracy as fake.

“The Freedom Charter promised that people would share the country’s wealth; workers organized, stayed away, and disrupted apartheid, but in return, R5 was their compensation they received from this fake democracy led by fake revolutionaries. This country is rich in resources but poor in leadership. These people are sitting in the boardroom discussing their great-grandchildren that are still to be born; they secure their future through our future and our children.”

Some miners are concerned about their worsening living conditions, “We are living in harsh conditions. We are working, but where we live is not right. You see there are shacks everywhere. I’ve been working in the mine for 20 years, but we are still living in shacks.”

“I said when the union is paid by the mine, it will not have power. If our members are paid by the mine, we will not have power. Our regional leaders must be paid by our president. Maybe there will be a difference,” says another miner.

AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa says underground locomotives continue to claim the lives of mineworkers at Impala Platinum Mine’s Rustenburg operations. He has called on the mining company to urgently address the safety concerns and prevent further fatalities. Mathunjwa was… pic.twitter.com/dB28bHHjNk — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 28, 2026

However, AMCU has stressed that it’s working hard to ensure that the harsh living conditions are improved.

“The problem is we are let down by the MPRDA, because remember, each and every company when they apply for a mining license, they commit themselves: we will build schools, will build roads, and will build houses, and nothing happens. And that part is squarely on the government to force them to comply with those commitments, and they are not. And we don’t understand how they renew their mining license when they haven’t built any single house.”

Mathunjwa has reiterated that it is worrying that no one has been held accountable for the Marikana massacre, 14 years since the unfortunate incident.