Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

AMCU President says democratic government has failed working class

  • FILE Photo: AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa raises his fist during the commemoration of the Marikana massacre in North West, August 16, 2022
  • Image Credits :
  • Dinilohlanga Mekuto
SABC News

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) President Joseph Mathunjwa says the democratic government has failed the working class. Mathunjwa was addressing the 14th Marikana massacre commemorative event in the North West.

Thirty-four striking mineworkers were shot dead by the police on this day in Marikana. He has also expressed concern that no one has been held accountable for the massacre.

This year’s Marikana massacre commemoration was marred by several challenges. The start of the program was delayed by some hours, and the stage was also declared unsafe.

This forced AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa to deliver his speech near the infamous Koppie, where union members and supporters were gathered.

Addressing the event, Mathunjwa did not mince his words, describing South Africa’s democracy as fake.

“The Freedom Charter promised that people would share the country’s wealth; workers organized, stayed away, and disrupted apartheid, but in return, R5 was their compensation they received from this fake democracy led by fake revolutionaries. This country is rich in resources but poor in leadership. These people are sitting in the boardroom discussing their great-grandchildren that are still to be born; they secure their future through our future and our children.”

Some miners are concerned about their worsening living conditions, “We are living in harsh conditions. We are working, but where we live is not right. You see there are shacks everywhere. I’ve been working in the mine for 20 years, but we are still living in shacks.”

“I said when the union is paid by the mine, it will not have power. If our members are paid by the mine, we will not have power. Our regional leaders must be paid by our president. Maybe there will be a difference,” says another miner.

However, AMCU has stressed that it’s working hard to ensure that the harsh living conditions are improved.

“The problem is we are let down by the MPRDA, because remember, each and every company when they apply for a mining license, they commit themselves: we will build schools, will build roads, and will build houses, and nothing happens. And that part is squarely on the government to force them to comply with those commitments, and they are not. And we don’t understand how they renew their mining license when they haven’t built any single house.”

Mathunjwa has reiterated that it is worrying that no one has been held accountable for the Marikana massacre, 14 years since the unfortunate incident.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News