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Lesotho says migration challenges affect entire SADC region

SADC nations' flags seen at the 45th Summit.
  • SADC nations' flags seen at the 45th Summit.
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  • X@SADC_News
Ditaba Tsotetsi

The government of Lesotho says the issue of migration affects the whole SADC region. It says if one country in particular, South Africa, is experiencing a movement of people, others will be affected.

This came out at the SADC summit currently underway in Durban.

Lesotho’s foreign affairs minister, Limpho Tau, says the summit should thoroughly discuss the matter of migration.

“Even at the summit itself, South Africa will actually get an opportunity to lay out its perspective when it comes to migration. So we really appreciate that, and we are happy South Africa has an opportunity based on that. We are happy that it actually tabled it. We are happy that we can even consult and engage on the issue of migration not only as South Africa but also as a region because we deem it a collective responsibility for us.”

46th SADC Summit | Regional leader gather in Durban:

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