Durban motorists warned of road closures ahead of SADC summit

Durban motorists are being warned to brace themselves for road closures and traffic disruptions on Sunday and Monday due to the 46th SADC Summit at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre Complex (ICC).

Authorities are urging football fans heading to Kings Park Stadium for the Chippa United and Orlando Pirates match to travel early.

Some roads will be closed to accommodate visiting dignitaries, with motorists urged to follow law enforcement instructions and plan their routes in advance.

Meanwhile, the incoming chair of the SADC Troika on Politics, Defence and Security, Dr George Chaponda, says dialogue and solidarity will help the region to maintain peace and stability.

Chaponda, also Malawi’s Foreign Affairs Minister, says ministerial meetings allow the interrogation of what the region needs to deal with security challenges.

He has been addressing the committee at the SADC summit currently underway in Durban.

“We believe that the regional challenges were coordinated timely, and African-led responses were guided by respect for sovereignty, socialism, the rule of law and the welfare of the people.”