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Meshoe urges South Africans to vote ACDP for change

  • ACDP Reverend Kenneth Meshoe.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) President Kenneth Meshoe says if South Africans want a drastic change in local government, they must vote for his party.

Meshoe made the remarks on the sidelines of the party’s manifesto launch in Ekurhuleni earlier this Saturday.

He says what sets the ACDP apart from other political movements is their belief in biblical principles that provide foundations for civil government’s role to ensure personal freedom, family values, justice, peace, security, national unity, and reconciliation for the nation and its citizens.

The event was also used to unveil to people the ACDP Deputy President, Wayne Thring, as the mayoral candidate for the eThekweini Metro Municipality.

Meshoe says, “So the promise is that South Africa will not remain the same. If they put us in those offices, they elect our mayoral candidates, then they will ask themselves the question: why did we wait so long before we elected these people? Because we could have saved a lot of millions because they are honest people and hardworking people. So we are saying those who lost hope, we want hope to be regenerated when they see how we serve with them.”

ACDP Manifesto launch for LGE 2026:

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