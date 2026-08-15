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Scebi Dlamini remembered for generosity, nurturing young talent

  • Popular Maskandi artist Scebi Dlamini was killed in a car accident
  • Image Credits :
  • KZN DOT
Khalesakhe Mbhense

The family of late award-winning maskandi artist Scebi Dlamini says he will be remembered for his generosity and commitment to developing local talent, particularly among young people.

Dlamini died in a car crash in Richards Bay last week, alongside fellow maskandi artist Sipho “Gupta” Mchunu.

Speaking at his funeral at Mzisho Sports Ground in Msinga in KwaZulu-Natal, his brother Nduduzo says Dlamini was a caring person who helped people regardless of their social status.

Mourners gather to bid final farewell to Scebi “Inkos’yamagcokama” Dlamini:

He says Dlamini was also passionate about seeing his family members progress and become empowered.

“I call on people to continue with the spirit of development, and he was proud of his background and his tradition all the time. Dlamini made sure that in his group there is a family member, which was an indication that he likes unity among family members, but the two are still in the hospital. He was able to communicate with all people, including children.”

Meanwhile, Dlamini’s children have bid farewell to their father through song, performing one of his popular tracks, “Vuma” by Menzi, on which Dlamini was a featured artist.

Family, friends, fellow musicians bid farewell to Scebi “Inkos’yamagcokama” Dlamini:

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