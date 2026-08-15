ACDP set to launch manifesto, reveal mayoral candidates for elections

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) is expected to unveil its Manifesto and its mayoral candidates for various municipalities on Saturday.

The launch will take place in Benoni, at the eMseni Christian Centre.

The party, which was founded in 1993, is a conservative Christian Party whose policies are based on Biblical principles.

At the party’s 2021 local government manifesto, its leader, Rev. Kenneth Meshoe, focused on clean, ethical governance and administration as an answer to the country’s ailing municipalities.

Other key areas where the party zoomed in were: infrastructural upgrades and opposing pandemic-era mandates.

The party joins several other political organisations that have unveiled their mayoral candidates and manifestos ahead of the local government elections in November.