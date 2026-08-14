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Killing of 2 constables in Reiger Park should not be in vain: SAPS

Badge of the South African Police Service.
  • Badge of the South African Police Service.
  • Image Credits :
  • SAPS
Thabiso Radebe

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says the deaths of Constables Siphiwe Sibeko and Thapelo Tlomatsane should not be in vain, urging police officers to intensify the fight against crime.

The two Anti-Gang Unit members were killed in a hail of bullets when they were ambushed while responding to gunshots in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, last Friday.

Sibeko will be laid to rest on Saturday, while Tlomatsane’s funeral will be held on Sunday.

The funeral service for Constable Sibeko will take place at the Springs Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni.

SAPS spokesperson Nonkululeko Phokane, says despite the loss of the two officers, the police service remains proud of their dedication and bravery in serving the people of South Africa.

“The South African Police Service will host the funerals in honor of the service for the late Constable Siphiwe Sibeko and Constable Thapelo Kleinbooi Tlometsane, who were ambushed and killed while conducting patrol duties in Reiger Park on Friday, 7 August 2026. The two members paid the ultimate sacrifice in the execution of their constitutional mandate to protect and serve the people of South Africa. The official funerals will honour Constable Tlometsane and recognise his commitment to policing and his ultimate sacrifice in service to the people of South Africa.”

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