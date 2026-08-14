UFH students continue protest over ‘deteriorating’ campus residences

Classes remain halted at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape as students continue with their protest action over ‘deteriorating conditions’ of on campus residences.

Students shut down the Alice campus on Tuesday demanding an action plan from the authorities to address infrastructural defects on student residences.

Students say the precinct has had worn out infrastructure for years now, with leaking roofs and unmanageable sanitation that leaves a stench in their residences.

SRC member Sinovuyo Ngqwangi says, “Students were really not happy with the answers because they said the same things that they have been preaching to us since the previous year while we have raised the issues of our residences, they even put dates as far as next year so students were not happy with that and that added to their frustrations, currently classes are suspended.”