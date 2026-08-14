SADC must work together to realise regional integration: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the Southern African Development Community (SADC) member countries to work together to realise regional integration.

Ramaphosa says the SADC region must drive its own industrial revolution and have a formidable regional market.

He delivered a public lecture at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Westville campus, ahead of the 46th SADC Ordinary Summit in Durban.

Ramaphosa says the region must remove barriers still impeding trade in the 16-country BLOC.

Ramaphosa has also thrown down the gauntlet to the SADC region, saying the BLOC must be at the forefront of redesigning its trade architecture.

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa calls for Southern Africa to use its own resources to drive its own industrial revolution, with greater local processing of critical minerals and agricultural products. At the SADC Public Lecture, the President emphasises the need for… pic.twitter.com/LkN1Hljclu — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 14, 2026

He says Southern African economies were made dependent, unequal and vulnerable.

“In April 1980, the leaders of nine independent Southern African states gathered in Lusaka to establish the Southern African Development Coordination Conference, the organisation from which SADC later emerged. Their immediate objective was to reduce their economic dependence on apartheid South Africa.”

He has also expressed gratitude to SADC for playing a pivotal role in the demise of the apartheid regime.

“We cannot forget the freedom we enjoy today was in great measure from the people of SADC and we say thank you.”

Ramaphosa didn’t shy away from the recent events sparked by undocumented immigration.

He says this requires a coordinated regional response.

“We can’t preach integration at summits and practice exclusion in the streets of our countries. I say this as a South African to South Africans first of all. However, this is a broader challenge to which we need to apply ourselves as a community. Southern Africa has born witness to the movement of people over millennium. Our people are the products of migration.”

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has urged SADC member countries to unite and tackle challenges faced by the region.

He says member countries should also have student exchange programmes to drive the idea of unifying the region.

“Education is the foundation of this effort. Our schools must teach regional history, not only national history. Our media must report on regional stories not only local stories. Our universities must exchange students across the region so that a young person from Durban study in Harare and a young person from Windhoek studies in Pietermaritzburg. Understanding is a build through conduct.”

Meanwhile, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, who is chairing the SADC Council of Ministers, says the regional plans must benefit the citizens.

The message is clear: SADC Vision 2050 should result in action, and with the region becoming highly industrialised, peaceful and prosperous.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has also been lauded for its innovation and agility during the height of COVID-19.