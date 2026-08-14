Fadiel Adams’ prison visit case postponed to 11 September

The case of the National Coloured Congress Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams has been transferred from Pinetown Magistrate’s Court to the Regional Court on the 11th of September.

His charges are in connection with visits to detainees in Durban’s Westville prison when their cases were before court.

Both detainees have since been convicted.

Adams was arrested in May and was granted bail of R10 000.

Earlier, Adams said the extent of irregularities in the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team would become clear when he testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday next week.

“Once we open up at Madlanga why we had to go to court for documents that they were supposed to give me on an arrest, the country will begin to understand what’s at play here. It is actually shocking that these people get away with it. Yesterday we heard all about killings that are happening right in KZN, and with police now apparently working with gangs and paid mercenaries for gangs. And all of this will come to play once we go to Madlanga. It is sad that this is the state of the country. It is sad that the country is cheering these people as they go about turning us into a narco state, but yeah, we’ll deal with this as we go along.”

Fadiel Adams appears in Pinetown Magistrate’s Court – 14 August 2026