AKA Murder Case: Trial to begin in October

The trial of the seven men accused of murdering rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane is set to begin on the 5th of October 2026.

The accused appeared briefly before the Durban High Court on Thursday for a pre-trial conference.

The first session of the trial is scheduled to take place on 6 November 2026.

They face several charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and firearm-related offences.

Forbes and Motsoane were shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant in February 2023.

AKA, Tibz murder case back in court – 13 August 2026