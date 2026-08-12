Madlanga Commission serves taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni with notice

The Madlanga Commission has served Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni with a Rule 10.6 Notice that requires him to respond to questions relating to matters the commission is investigating.

Sibanyoni’s lawyer has confirmed to SABC News that they have received the correspondence and will not comment further.

At the same time, the Commission says it will not comment publicly on the testimony or appearance of witnesses, unless a particular matter is ventilated in an open hearing.

It is believed that Sibanyoni will have to answer questions relating to criminal syndicates.

Meanwhile, the Commission continues with a new witness on Thursday morning.

The Commission is expected to hear further testimony relating to KwaZulu-Natal gangs, alleged hit squads and alleged police involvement.

The Commission has also heard that a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer Witness P has applied to have his testimony heard in camera on Friday.

Witness P has requested that his testimony be heard behind closed doors, without the presence of the media and the public.

In his application, he says his evidence relates to matters uncovered during a clandestine counterintelligence operation involving an organised drug gang.

Witness P is scheduled to testify on the same day as North-West businessman Sulieman Carrim.

However, Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels has confirmed that Witness P’s testimony will not have a bearing on matters relating to Carrim.