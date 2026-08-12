Trust calls for greater restrictions on alcohol sales and advertising

Kashifa Ancer of the DG Murray Trust is calling for greater restrictions on alcohol sales and advertising which she argues promotes binge drinking and heavy consumption of alcohol which leads to increased harm in society.

She says the illicit alcohol industry remains the biggest driver of higher levels of alcohol consumption which leads to societal ills.

Her comments come as the National Treasury embarks on public consultations for the review of the alcohol taxation framework.

Addressing the media at a briefing in Johannesburg, Ancer stressed that the economic impact of the harm caused by the over consumption of alcohol far exceeds the reduction and restrictions around alcohol sales and consumption.

“What we are trying to do is reduce heavy and binge drinking because that’s where the harm lies. That’s where the 55% trauma cases in our hospitals lies. That’s where the fact that one in 11 children in South Africa are living with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), that’s where 63,5% of the murders that occur between midnight and 4am linked to alcohol consumption occur, that where 60% of femicides occur, that where 40% of rapes are sitting. It’s in that harm curve where you drink too much, that’s where the harm occurs.”