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Zimbabwe declares State of Disaster after Lake Kariba boat capsizing

  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

Zimbabwe has declared a State of Disaster following the capsizing of a Rural Infrastructure Development Agency vessel on Lake Kariba.

The boat, travelling from Kariba to Chalala, capsized after reportedly being hit by strong waves near Long Island.

It was carrying 119 people, 114 passengers and five crew members, with an unconfirmed number of children also believed to be on board.

So far, 77 people have been rescued and 15 deaths confirmed, while 27 people remain unaccounted for.

The State of Disaster allows Government to mobilise additional resources for the ongoing search, rescue, recovery and humanitarian response.

Related video: SABC News correspondent Ephert Musekiwa has more details from Harare

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