Passenger ferry capsizes in Zimbabwe’s Lake Kariba

Zimbabwean authorities have confirmed that a passenger ferry carrying 90 passengers and five crew members capsized near Long Island in Lake Kariba on Tuesday afternoon.

A major search-and-rescue operation is under way, with several emergency teams deployed to the scene as authorities work to locate those who may still be unaccounted for.

There are fears that several people may have died in the accident, although authorities have not yet released a confirmed casualty figure.

The circumstances surrounding the capsizing remain unclear, with authorities expected to provide further details as the search-and-rescue operation continues.