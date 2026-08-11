Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Study links Congo-Uganda Ebola outbreak to animal transmission

Members of the Civil Protection, a local community-based team that works to help mitigate the spread of the Ebola virus and ensure burials happen safely and quickly, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), load in to a coffin the body of an unidentified man, who according to his family, died of Ebola, after retrieving it from his house, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain a new.
  • Members of the Civil Protection, a local community-based team that works to help mitigate the spread of the Ebola virus and ensure burials happen safely and quickly, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), load in to a coffin the body of an unidentified man, who according to his family, died of Ebola, after retrieving it from his house, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain a new.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

The ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo concerns a previously unseen variant of the ​rare Bundibugyo species of the virus, indicating it ‌stemmed from a new transmission from animals to humans rather than from variants linked to earlier outbreaks, a new study ​said.

Researchers from Congo, Uganda, Belgium and other countries ​analysed the genetic make-up of virus samples from ⁠22 patients in Congo and Uganda and found the ​outbreak strain was genetically distinct from previous Bundibugyo Ebola ​viruses seen in outbreaks in 2007 and 2012.

The findings, published on Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, suggest the outbreak began with ​a fresh animal-to-human transmission event and was then ​spread between people.

The study did not identify the animal source of ‌the outbreak, but Ebola viruses are known to spill over periodically from infected animals to humans.

The genetic analysis helped confirm that cases detected in Uganda were linked to the ​outbreak in ​Congo.

The study’s authors ⁠said wider access to testing and virus sequencing could help detect future Ebola ​outbreaks earlier and improve efforts to contain them.

There ​is ⁠no approved vaccine or treatment for Bundibugyo, although candidate vaccines and treatments are under development.

The outbreak was declared on ⁠May ​15 and has surpassed 2 000 deaths, ​with 4,381 confirmed cases so far, according to the latest government data.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News