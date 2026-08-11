Oil rises 2% to more than one-week high as US-Iran peace hopes dim

Oil prices rose more than 2% on Tuesday to over one-week highs ‌as hopes for a US-Iran deal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz faded after President Donald Trump demanded compensation from Tehran.

Brent crude futures rose $1.92, or 2.19%, to $89.64 a barrel by 0805 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude ​futures were up $1.91, or 2.33%, to $84.04 a barrel, with both benchmarks trading at their highest levels since ​July 31.

Prices extended gains after both contracts jumped more than 5% on Monday after ⁠Trump responded to Iran’s conditions for a peace deal with his own demands that Iran pay compensation for people ​killed in wars, attacks and protests, which is likely to complicate efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Later in ​the day, he added that the US had control of the strait and had swept the strategic oil waterway for Iranian mines.

“There’s no clear path to a solution and to a full reopening of the strait at this point, and ​that’s adding renewed upside pressure on prices,” said Saxo Bank head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen, adding that ​there is a meaningful level of ongoing supply disruption.

Shipping data showed that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell to 6 vessels on Monday, compared with a 10-day average of about 11 vessels.

In a note on Monday, analysts at Barclays said that in the week ending August 7, crude oil and refined product net exports through the Strait of Hormuz averaged 3 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 4.4 million bpd the previous week.

Before the Iran conflict ​began in late February, about ​one-fifth of global daily ⁠oil and liquefied natural gas supplies flowed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Aramco, opens new tab has postponed the restart of its 400 000-barrel-per-day Jazan refinery to August 30 after the Houthis claimed two ​attacks on the plant on Sunday.

“The chokehold risk around both the Strait of Hormuz ​and the ⁠Bab el-Mandeb remains highly significant. Even intermittent restrictions or the threat of further incidents keep insurance costs elevated and force longer shipping routes … hence energy flows look likely to stay constrained near term,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst ⁠at KCM ​Trade.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is offering spot crude in a ​tender, its eighth issued since the start of June as the UAE state oil company works to move oil from inside the Strait ​of Hormuz.

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