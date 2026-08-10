Motorists stranded as snow closes three Eastern Cape mountain passes

Several motorists are stranded following the closure of three mountain passes in the Eastern Cape due to heavy snowfall.

The passes include Barkly between Khowa and Barkly East on the R58, Penhoek between Komani and Jamestown on the N6, and Boesmanshoek between Sterkstroom and Molteno. Emergency personnel are on the ground working to assist.

The provincial transport department’s spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, says, “We urge road users, motorists in particular, to take these road closures very seriously, as they have been put in place for their safety. As I’m speaking to you right now, there are several vehicles that are stuck in the snow with people stranded in them, and we are doing everything we can to rescue them. We are also keeping an eye on other mountain passes, as snowfall continues to be a problem in several parts of the high-lying areas of the province.”

Binqose says they are keeping an eye on other mountain passes as snowfall continues in several high-lying areas of the province.

Emergency personnel are on the ground working to assist.

Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, snow has fallen on the Swartberg Pass near Oudtshoorn in the Little Karoo. The pass has been closed, but a few vehicles have made it through with families eager to see the snow. Traffic officials have warned motorists not to use the pass, which has a thick layer of ice.

Swartberg Pass closed due to snowy conditions