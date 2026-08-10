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Limpopo hawks seize 12 firearms over mining dispute killings

  • File: Police recover firearms.
  • Image Credits :
  • SAPS
Jabulani Baloi

The Hawks in Limpopo have seized twelve firearms from two security companies in connection with killings related to a mining dispute.

Eleven firearms were seized from a security company in Lanseria, and one from a VIP protection company in Freedom Park in Gauteng.

Two men, including a Gauteng-based police officer, were killed at a mining operation at Ga-Mahlokwane village outside Burgersfort last month.

The Hawks’ Spokesperson, Avele Fumba, says, “The firearms have been secured and submitted to the Forensic Science Laboratory for ballistic examination. The results will be assessed together with other evidence gathered during the investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigators continue to follow available leads and conduct further inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

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