Quality women’s healthcare key to social justice, growth: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says quality healthcare for women is a fundamental necessity for social justice and economic growth.

He says the healthcare includes maternal and reproductive care, gender-specific cancer screening, and victim support services.

Ramaphosa was delivering the keynote address at the national Women’s Day celebrations at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday.

“Every woman must receive care regardless of her income, where she lives or whether she has a disability. It means safe pregnancy and childbirth, dignified reproductive healthcare and access to family planning. It means that girls and young women have the knowledge and services they need to prevent HIV infection.”

President Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at National Women’s Day Commemoration 2026: