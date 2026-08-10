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Free State authorities warn residents of severe weather conditions

  • FILE | Stormy Weather signpost.
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  • X:@_ArriveAlive
SABC

The authorities in the Free State have advised residents to brace themselves for severe weather conditions.

The South African Weather Service has forecast very cold and windy conditions with snowfall and disruptive rainfall in parts of the province.

The affected areas are expected to include Phuthaditjhaba, Wepener, Clarens, Aliwal North and Smithfield.

Forecaster Muneiwa Singo says, “Isolated to scattered showers and thunder showers across the province are expected to clear from the west on Thursday. This system will also result in very cold and windy conditions over much of the province with snowfall expected over the western and eastern parts of the province as well as along the Lutu border persisting until Wednesday. The following warnings have been issued. A Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds expected in places over the province tomorrow as well as a Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall over the southern and eastern parts.”

SA Weather Report | 10 August 2026:

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