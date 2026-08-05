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GBV costs South Africa R42.2 billion

  • FILE| A woman raises her hand, calling for an end to GBV.
  • Image Credits :
  • Unsplash @Nadine E
Thabiso Radebe

Gender-based violence (GBV) drains the economy of an estimated R42.2 billion due to criminal justice processes, the healthcare needs of victims, and lost productivity and economic participation.

This emerged at a GBV Business Conference in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Delegates at the conference highlighted capacity constraints, limited access to services, and a lack of education and training as some of the challenges weakening the fight against GBV and femicide in the country.

This year’s gathering hosted by the Gordon Institute of Business Science brought together business executives, governance experts, and civic movements to focus on practical ways the private sector can strengthen prevention and responses towards GBV.

Delegates agree that the response against the scourge needs expanded, coordinated, and effective action.

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