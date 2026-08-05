Mother and daughters killed in UK home laid to rest in Bulawayo

Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and her two daughters, Natalie and Nala, have been laid to rest at Old Luveve Cemetery in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, following their tragic deaths in the United Kingdom early last month.

Their remains were repatriated to Zimbabwe on Monday, ahead of the funeral service.

They were found dead at their home in Bedfordshire, England, on the 6th of July.

Post-mortem examinations found that all three had died from blunt force trauma.

Tshuma’s husband, Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, has since been arrested in South Africa in connection with the deaths.

A sombre mood engulfed the church in Lobengula, Bulawayo, as the bodies of a mother and her two daughters were brought in for their final church service.

The deaths of Zandile Tshuma and her daughters have deeply touched many people, with grief evident throughout the congregation.

Heartbroken relatives struggled to hold back their tears as the three coffins were carried into the church.

Those who paid tribute fought through overwhelming emotions, summoning the courage to bid their loved ones a final farewell.

Family member, Theophilus Khumalo, says, “A tragedy that has tested our faith. The manner of their passing has left wounds that only God can heal. As the Khumalo family, we stand firm in our commitment to the truth, to justice and dignity. We will allow the law to take its course. We will not be drawn into anger or bitterness. We will not allow this tragedy to define us. Instead, we choose to honour their memory with grace, unity, and unwavering faith in God’s justice and God’s comfort. Today, even in our pain, we declare, Lord, we trust you”.

Ntsika Dakamela, an uncle to the deceased, says, “No one can replace these three that have gone. They have departed. They have gone from us, and no one can replace them. So, family, as you console us, as you comfort us, tell us the truth. Tell us the truth. Our beloved ones have gone. If you embrace us, tell us the truth and that we will accept that they have gone”.

Another family member, Thembi Magonya, says, “The circumstances in which we lost them are painful beyond words. However, today we choose not to dwell on the evil that was done. evil will not be allowed to define their story. Instead, we will celebrate the beautiful lives they lived. We will remember Nathabo for her courage, achievements, her warmth, and her devotion as a mother. We will remember Natalie for her loving nature, her passion for sports and music, and her dedication to school. We will remember Nala for her laughter, the joy and the wonderful energy that kept everyone around her on their toes”.

The Tshuma family is yet to come to terms with the tragedy and was at a loss for words to comfort the bereaved.

Video | Funeral for slain Tshuma family