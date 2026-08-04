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Zuma to oversee key organisational functions including finances: MKP

  • uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader Jacob Zuma.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @MkhontoweSizwex
SABC News

At a media briefing held in Durban on Tuesday, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) confirmed that party President Jacob Zuma will directly oversee the party’s finances, secretariat and key organisational functions.

The party has also dismissed reports suggesting it has received a forensic report, saying no such document has been presented to its leadership.

MK Party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu says, “The President shall have the necessary authority to provide strategic direction, ensure accountability, and oversee the effective functioning of all structures and departments of the MK Party in pursuit of its mandate and objectives. The President has noted with concern reports and allegations carried in the media regarding matters relating to the organisation, including references to a forensic report. The President wishes to place it on record that the party has not been furnished with, nor has it had sight of, any such forensic report.”

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