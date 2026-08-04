Bok stalwarts picked for Argentina encounter on Saturday

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has included a host of stalwarts, who will all make a timely return from injury ahead of the Greatest Rivalry Series, in the 23 player squad for Saturday’s one-off test match against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Captain Siya Kolisi, locks Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager as well as flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, are all in the starting fifteen.

They will have their first taste of international rugby this season after missing the Nations Championship.

The starting team shows 13 changes to the side that beat Wales 43-nil in Durban last month.

Only two players, scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and fullback Aphelele Fassi, retained their places.

Saturday’s match is the last test before the start of the four-match series against the All Blacks.