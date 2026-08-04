Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Bok stalwarts picked for Argentina encounter on Saturday

  • Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Anton Snyman

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has included a host of stalwarts, who will all make a timely return from injury ahead of the Greatest Rivalry Series, in the 23 player squad for Saturday’s one-off test match against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Captain Siya Kolisi, locks Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager as well as flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, are all in the starting fifteen.

They will have their first taste of international rugby this season after missing the Nations Championship.

The starting team shows 13 changes to the side that beat Wales 43-nil in Durban last month.

Only two players, scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and fullback Aphelele Fassi, retained their places.

Saturday’s match is the last test before the start of the four-match series against the All Blacks.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News