Mashatile recovering well after undergoing surgery: Presidency

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is recovering well and will be at work soon.

This was revealed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The President paid his Deputy a visit earlier Tuesday, according to the Presidency, Mashatile underwent a surgical procedure.

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says, “President Cyril Ramaphosa is pleased with the recovery of Deputy President Paul Mashatile following a minor surgical procedure. The President visited the Deputy President this afternoon and was assured that his Deputy will soon be back at work.”