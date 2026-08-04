Mashatile recovering well after undergoing surgery: Presidency

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is recovering well and will be at work soon.
This was revealed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The President paid his Deputy a visit earlier Tuesday, according to the Presidency, Mashatile underwent a surgical procedure.
Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says, “President Cyril Ramaphosa is pleased with the recovery of Deputy President Paul Mashatile following a minor surgical procedure. The President visited the Deputy President this afternoon and was assured that his Deputy will soon be back at work.”
President Ramaphosa pleased with Deputy President’s recovery
President @CyrilRamaphosa is pleased with the recovery of Deputy President Paul Mashatile following a minor surgical procedure.
The President visited the Deputy President this afternoon and was assured that his…
— The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 4, 2026