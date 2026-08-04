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Mashatile recovering well after undergoing surgery: Presidency

  • Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
SABC News

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is recovering well and will be at work soon.

This was revealed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The President paid his Deputy a visit earlier Tuesday, according to the Presidency, Mashatile underwent a surgical procedure.

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says, “President Cyril Ramaphosa is pleased with the recovery of Deputy President Paul Mashatile following a minor surgical procedure. The President visited the Deputy President this afternoon and was assured that his Deputy will soon be back at work.”

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