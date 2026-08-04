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Serunye says he questioned why senior police officials were arrested

  • Madlanga Commission sitting
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

The Madlanga Commission has heard how IDAC’s Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Peter Serunye prepared a list of written questions highlighting concerns about the investigation into Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and six other Crime Intelligence officials.

Serunye testified that after receiving the four-volume docket, he was not satisfied that the corruption charges against the accused were sustainable.

He told the Commission that he later amended the charge sheet, reducing it to two counts, including a conspiracy charge under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Serunye further testified that he repeatedly questioned why the senior police officials had been arrested and charged with corruption.

“At the time, 16 August, that Saturday, I produced those queries and I raised a number of questions. I remember one of my questions to them is, why were these generals arrested? I couldn’t understand, I couldn’t understand. Why are they charged with corruption?”

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