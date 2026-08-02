Polokwane City open Betway Premiership with win

Polokwane City started the 2026/2027 Betway Premiership on a winning note. City beat Richards Bay F.C. 2-1 on the road at the Mhlathuzi Sports Complex after scoring a goal in each half.

This was the first official match for newly appointed Polokwane City coach Willy Moloto.

The visitors took the lead through midfielder Rodney Maphangule in the 15th minute. Rise and Shine managed to increase their lead, with Tidimalo Molokwane making it 2-nil 10 minutes into the second half.

The Natal Rich Boys reduced the deficit from a corner through captain Simphiwe Mcineka in the 69th minute.

Then there was drama late in the match when referee Orekile Kwape awarded the homeside a penalty after a handball in the danger area.

But Kwape changed his decision shortly afterwards and awarded a corner kick after consultation with his assistants.