Free State N1 bus crash death toll rises to 11

The Free State Department of Health has confirmed that a 47-year-old patient injured in the N1 bus crash between Trompsburg and Edenburg has died at Pelonomi Hospital, bringing the death toll to 11.

The bus which overturned on Thursday night was travelling from Cape Town to Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s Consul General in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, has visited the province to assist with the process of identifying the deceased and repatriation.

Provincial Health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi says the identification process will take place at the government mortuary from Monday until Friday.

“A 47-year-old Zimbabwean woman admitted as a priority one patient at Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital passed away on Friday. Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital and Universitas Academic Hospitals continue to provide treatment for the critically injured. An arrangement is under way through the office of the consul general of Zimbabwe in Johannesburg, South Africa, for families of the deceased to identify the deceased at the Free State government mortuary between Monday, 3 August, and Friday, 7 August 2026. “