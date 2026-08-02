Gauteng police report largely peaceful voter registration weekend

Gauteng police say the final voter registration weekend has remained largely peaceful, with only two incidents reported since registration began on Saturday.

One of the reported incidents involved a burglary at a voting station in Tsakane, where items belonging to the Electoral Commission were stolen.

Police say a case has been opened and detectives are following up on leads.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili says, “We have been implementing the provincial joint operational plan to ensure that those who go and register at the voting stations are doing so in a safe and secure environment. Up to now, from yesterday when the registration started, we have only received two incidents where cases have been registered. One is a case of theft that happened overnight in Tsakane, where thieves broke into one of the voting stations and stole some of the IEC’s items. A case has been registered and detectives who are currently on operation are following up on information.”

LGE 2026 | Gauteng IEC urges voters to take advantage of last chance for in-person registrations: