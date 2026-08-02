DA’s Expropriation Act challenge heads to court on Monday

The Western Cape High Court will on Monday hear the DA’s challenge to the Expropriation Act.

The party wants the court to declare it unconstitutional and invalid.

It alleges that the process to pass it was faulty and unclear, and it goes against the constitutional protection of property rights.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Act in January 2025.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis says they reject the Expropriation Act.

“No government should be given vague and sweeping powers to take what belongs to South Africans without compensation. This case is about every family’s home, every entrepreneur’s business, every worker’s pension, and every South African who hopes one day to earn something they can call their own. The DA rejects expropriation without compensation,” says Hill-Lewis.

Discussion | DA to challenge Expropriation Bill: